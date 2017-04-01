Two people were found dead inside a home after an early morning house fire broke out in Everett. PHOTO: Doug Dillon

EVERETT - Everett city officials confirm two people have died in a house fire on Wetmore Avenue.

Officials tell us when they arrived at the home at around 6 a.m. it was fully engulfed. Firefighters were able to contain the fire in about 30 minutes but did find two people deceased inside the home.

We have a crew headed that way to get a better look at the damage and we'll provide an update as soon we have one.

