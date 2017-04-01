EVERETT - Everett city officials confirm two people have died in a house fire on Wetmore Avenue.
Officials tell us when they arrived at the home at around 6 a.m. it was fully engulfed. Firefighters were able to contain the fire in about 30 minutes but did find two people deceased inside the home.
2 have died in #Everett house fire. pic.twitter.com/7t1wbo8X4J— MyEverettNews.com (@MyEverettNews) April 1, 2017
We have a crew headed that way to get a better look at the damage and we'll provide an update as soon we have one.
© 2017 KING-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs