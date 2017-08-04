KING
DC neighborhood throwing Barack Obama a birthday party

WUSA 2:33 PM. PDT August 04, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - It may be Barack Obama’s birthday, but he won’t be the only one celebrating Friday night for #ObamaDay.

The Shaw neighborhood is throwing a birthday bash for the 56-year-old.

Of course, the Obamas are invited. After all, they live just two miles away in Kalorama, but so far they haven’t returned the RSVP.

PREVIOUS: This woman invited the Obamas to her wedding — and got a response

The real deal may not be there, however, Obama impersonator Larry Graves will be around to remind residents what the White House was like a year ago, and life-size cardboard cutouts of Mr. and Mrs. Obama will be available for selfies.

There will be specials on Obama-themed food and drinks (think Hawaiian). DJ Black President aka DJ Black Santa will be there spinning some of Obama’s favorite songs and “Believe: The Story of Barack Obama” will be screened outdoors.

Wanna say “Thanks, Obama”? Well, attendees can do just that on a giant birthday card that will be given to Mr. Obama afterwards, according to the Shaw Main Streets Facebook page.

Here is a list of participating restaurants and bars, along with their specials:

  • Pizza D’Oro, 717 T Street, NW: 12” Hawaiian pizza for $9.99 from 7-9 PM
  • Service Bar, 926-928 U Street, NW: special cocktail to toast Mr. Obama with
  • Kiss Lounge, 637 T Street, NW: Obama Happy Hour Specials from 6-8 PM (Obama Wings and Fries (Buffalo and BBQ mix with Awaze sauce: $10; Obama Cocktail—Hennessy, orange and pineapple juice, and Sprite: $10; and Obama Hennessy Shots: $6. Hennessy Cognac created a special blend for Barack Obama's first inauguration)
  • Half Smoke, 651 Florida Avenue, NW: 50% off drinks to customers mentioning the event

© 2017 WUSA-TV


