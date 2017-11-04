Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday: Get ready to 'fall back'

(Photo: KING)

Sick of dark mornings on your way to school or work? It's your time to rise and shine.

Just like pumpkin spice, falling leaves and football, another rite of autumn is upon us: The end of daylight saving time, which occurred at 2 a.m. Sunday.

If you have one of the few analog or manual digital clocks left out there, you need to move them back one hour. Since most of our computers, phones and DVRs do it automatically, it's not as much of a chore as it used to be.

That one hour of daylight is switched from evening to morning as standard time begins.

Credit — or blame — for the biannual shift goes back to Benjamin Franklin, who published An Economical Project for Diminishing the Cost of Light in a 1784 journal after he noticed that people burned candles at night but slept past dawn.

But he never saw his plan put into action. The U.S. first implemented daylight saving during World War I as a way to conserve fuel with the Standard Time Act of 1918, also known as the Calder Act.

In World War II, President Franklin D. Roosevelt implemented a year-round daylight saving time that was commonly known as "War Time."

In 1966, President Lyndon Johnson signed the Uniform Time Act into law.

Under the act, states and territories can opt out of daylight saving. It isn't observed in Arizona (except the Navajo Nation), Hawaii, American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, according to the Congressional Research Service.

Daylight saving is observed in approximately 70 countries, including most of those in North America and Europe.

We don't go back to daylight saving until Sunday, March 11, 2018, about a week before spring begins.

Copyright 2016 KING