Dateline's Keith Morrison's voice now on GPS for Waze App

Dateline NBC fans can now hear host Keith Morrison's voice guide them through traffic. NBC and the navigation app Waze announced a partnership in celebration of his 25th anniversary.

Kristen Reed, WXIA 12:33 PM. PST February 15, 2017

If you have a love for Dateline and a strong dislike for being stuck in traffic, you’re in luck.

Between Feb. 14 and April 2, Morrison can guide you through the traffic jams, potholes and road blocks of life on the app.

To get Keith's smooth...and possibly creepy voice, first download the Waze app here: waze.com.

Then, go to your Settings inside the app, hit Voice Directions and scroll down to Keith Morrison.

(© 2017 WXIA)


