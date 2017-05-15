Dangerous parasite showing up in sushi and raw fish

Doctors have a warning for you. A dangerous parasite is showing up in sushi.



The worm attaches to the lining of your stomach and could lead to a fever, vomiting, digestive bleeding and even life-threatening reactions.

It's rare to see this in the US, but there are more and more cases involving the parasite in western countries. So keep that in mind if you travel this summer.

Whether there's a bug going around or not, you should always be aware of what you're eating. Here’s what you can do to be proactive.

First, do a little research. Find a reputable restaurant and don't be afraid to ask them where they get their fish from.

If you're making sushi yourself, you need to do some planning. Buy thinly-sliced "sashimi-grade" fish. After you roll it up, pop it in the freezer for about a week, just to be safe.



The FDA says when it doubt, just cook it. It’s the safest way to eat seafood.



The FDA has videos and tips on how to safely select and serve seafood on its website.

© 2017 WTSP-TV