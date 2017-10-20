Cub scout 'heartbroken,' kicked out of his den for asking Colorado state senator tough questions

NEXT WITH KYLE CLARK - A Cub Scout is now without a den after getting kicked out when he asked a Colorado state senator some tough questions.

"I know that they probably don't want me back...and I know that they're probably still mad at me," Ames Mayfield said.

Ames asked very specific questions on gun control when State Senator Vicki Marble visited the 11-year-old's den on Oct. 9.

"Why on earth would you want somebody who beats their wife to have access to a gun," Ames asked State Senator Marble, in a video recorded by his mom. "There's something wrong in our country where Republicans believe it's a right to own a gun, but a privilege to have health care."

Five days later, the Pack leader met with Ames' mom and said Ames could find another Den within the Pack but not the one he was currently in.

"I am really heartbroken that my Den leader, which I really felt like I had a pretty good relationship with, decided to kick me out," Ames said.

The other Cub Scouts asked the State Senator questions on fracking, the border wall, and fossil fuels, according to Ames' mom, Lori Mayfield who was present at the meeting.

"In the mix of that, it didn't seem like gun control was that different," she said.

His mother said other Dens in the Pack he's being offered a place in don't work with his schedule - and she doesn't think he should have to change Dens over this.

Ames decided to not look for another den to call home. he and his mom have found a cub scout den through their church and they're waiting to hear what the schedule might be.

"I was a big fan of the Den originally, but now since I know consequences and stuff and how they view things, I'm kind of concerned, so no, I don't really want to get back in," Ames said.

The Den Leader did not return our call, and the Pack leader directed us to talk to the marketing director of the Boy Scouts of America.

The Boy Scouts of America released a statement saying,

“The BSA and the Denver Area Council are committed to working with families interested in Scouting to find local units that are the best fit for their children… It is important to note that the Scout is still part of the Cub Scout pack, and we are working with the family to offer the Scout options that will allow him to continue his Scouting experience in a way that fits his and his family’s needs. Beyond that, I hope you understand that we cannot discuss personal details regarding our youth members.”

© 2017 KUSA-TV