Woman's body dumped near Bonney Lake

Crime scene (Photo: AP)

A woman's body was dumped, and the suspects tried to light her body on fire, Pierce County sheriff's deputies said Tuesday morning.

The investigation was happening in the 24th Street Court East and 169th Avenue in the Lakeland Hills area near Bonney Lake.

The sheriff's department says the woman's body was found on the side of the road. The woman was killed somewhere else, dumped at the scene, and the suspects allegedly tried to light the body on fire.

Deputies have not identified the woman other than she is mulatto and in her late 20s to early 30s.

At least two suspect vehicles were involved, the sheriff's department said, but deputies have no make or model, and there is no usable video from the scene.

© 2017 KING-TV