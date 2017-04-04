Woman killed in Thurston County; two suspects, including son, on the run

A Thurston County Sheriff's Office vehicle at the scene of a woman's murder in rural Thurston County, April 3, 2017. (Credit: Thurston County Sheriff's Office)

Thurston County sheriff's deputies are looking for two people suspected of killing a woman in Longview, Wash., Monday.

Robin Lynn Tingle, 60, was found dead in her rural Thurston County home between Bucoda and Tenino Monday afternoon. Her death has been ruled a homicide. Deputies believed she was killed before noon.

Tingle's son, Roan Littlemoon, 23, and Sabrina Young Anderson, 18, are wanted on suspicion of second-degree murder. Deputies say Littlemoon lived with Tingle.

Their car, a white 2003 Mazda Tribute, was found early Tuesday morning, but the suspects remain on the loose.

The sheriff's office says both suspects should be considered dangerous and should not be approached. Anyone who knows of their whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

