Police investigate a deadly stabbing in Mill Creek, Wash., Feb. 21, 2017. (Credit: KING)

MILL CREEK, Wash. -- A woman is dead, and a suspect is in custody following a stabbing early Tuesday.

It happened in the 13500 block of North Creek Drive in Mill Creek.

Police say the victim was found dead in an apartment. The suspect was taken into custody in the parking lot.

The motive was not immediately known.

