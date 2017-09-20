Snohomish County sheriff's deputies investigate a deadly shooting near Everett, Wash., Sept. 20, 2017. (Credit: KING)

Detectives are investigating a homicide after a woman was shot and killed near Everett Wednesday morning.

It happened around 2 a.m. at a home in the 3100 block of York Road in unincorporated Snohomish County between Lynnwood and Everett.

After several people called 911, deputies arrived and found a woman dead with obvious gunshot wounds, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office.

Another woman and three children were also at the home. Nobody else was hurt.

Detectives do not have any suspect information and nobody has been arrested.

