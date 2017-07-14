Woman arrested for towing kids in little red wagon

(Photo: Springfield Police)

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- An Oregon mother has been accused of endangering three young children by towing them behind her car in a little red wagon.

Springfield police said 27-year-old Alana Donahue was arrested Wednesday night after at least four motorists reported seeing the car pulling the plastic wagon with her two-year-old daughter, 4-year-old son and 8-year-old nephew inside.

Drivers said the woman waved at vehicles to pass as she slowly drove in circles in a roundabout. A witness reported seeing the car going above 30 mph, and the 2-year-old toddler began crying after the wagon tipped up on two wheels. The witness told police that Donahue took her toddler from the wagon to the car, and then continued driving with the 4-year-old and 8-year-old still in the wagon.

Lt. Scott McKee tells The Register-Guard that the woman told officers she just wanted to show the kids a good time, and didn't understand the problem. He said she was not intoxicated.

Donahue faces two counts of reckless endangering. A third count is pending.

© 2017 KGW-TV