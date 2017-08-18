WA police dog finds escaped inmate who buried himself in sand

Apollo, a Clark County Sheriff's Office K-9 (Credit: Clark County Sheriff's Office)

VANCOUVER, Wash. - Officials say a police dog tracked down an escaped Clark County inmate who buried himself in sand.



Clark County Sheriff's Office spokesman Sgt. Dave Nelson says police dog Apollo tracked 44-year-old Cory Cunningham after he climbed over the Clark County Jail's work center fence in Vancouver, Washington Thursday afternoon.



Nelson says Apollo and a Clark County sheriff's deputy tracked Cunningham for 45 minutes before finding him nearby.



Nelson says Cunningham had completely buried himself in sand under some bushes.



Cunningham was taken to a hospital for treatment, then back to jail, where he faces escape charges.

© 2017 KING-TV