WA police dog finds escaped inmate who buried himself in sand

Associated Press , KING 8:36 AM. PDT August 18, 2017

VANCOUVER, Wash. - Officials say a police dog tracked down an escaped Clark County inmate who buried himself in sand.
   
Clark County Sheriff's Office spokesman Sgt. Dave Nelson says police dog Apollo tracked 44-year-old Cory Cunningham after he climbed over the Clark County Jail's work center fence in Vancouver, Washington Thursday afternoon.
   
Nelson says Apollo and a Clark County sheriff's deputy tracked Cunningham for 45 minutes before finding him nearby.
   
Nelson says Cunningham had completely buried himself in sand under some bushes.
   
Cunningham was taken to a hospital for treatment, then back to jail, where he faces escape charges.

