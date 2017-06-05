Victim pulls gun on suspected car thief

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Evergreen State classes cancelled again
-
Seattle Partners withdraw from KeyArena renovation process
-
Seahawks schedule announced
-
Bremerton becoming enticing alternative to Seattle thanks to fast ferry
-
Permanent changes made to I-90 bridge
-
14 people arrested during downtown Portland protests
-
93-year-old grandma dances to Bette Midler
-
Groundbreaking at Paine Field
-
Followers of Christ parents charged with murdering infant
-
Meg Sullivan's Lunch Surprise
More Stories
-
Inspector General investigating Hanford workers'…Jun. 5, 2017, 6:21 p.m.
-
City releases Oak View's KeyArena financials day…Jun. 5, 2017, 7:57 p.m.
-
Properties damaged after shots fired in Columbia CityJun. 5, 2017, 8:21 p.m.