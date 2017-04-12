Fatal shooting in Burien. Photos from viewer Aaron Wells. (Photo: Aaron Wells, Copyright © 2017 Aaron Wells. All rights reserved.)

If you're reading this story in the KING 5 app, click here.

Two homicides occurred within hours of each other, in separate parts of King County late Tuesday night.

Seattle Shooting

Seattle Police officers were on a routine patrol route when they heard multiple shots fired around midnight. Officers reported seeing three suspects flee on foot. One male suspect was caught and arrested, when police found two weapons, an AK-47 and a handgun, on the suspect.

Homicide units were then called to the scene on the 8300 block of Rainier Ave. S.

Seattle Police say one victim died from gunshot wounds.

Burien Shooting

In a separate incident not even 10 miles away, King County Sheriff's Office says a man in his 20s was shot and killed behind the AM/PM in the 13000 block of Ambaum Blvd. SW.

The sheriff's office says the victim appeared to be waiting for someone. Potential gang ties have not been ruled out at this time.

Federal Way Shooting

A third homicide in Federal Way took place Tuesday afternoon, making the Burien shooting the third homicide in King County within 12 hours.

Federal Way Police responded to a shooting around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday near Pacific Hwy S. and Dash Point Road.

A 19-year-old male victim was found shot and lying on the sidewalk on Dash Point Road. Lifesaving measures were unsuccessful.

Officials say a vehicle approached the victim, shortly after he exited a bus, and fired several shots.

Police believe the victim was specifically targeted.

Detectives are seeking any information regarding this incident.

© 2017 KING-TV