Two escaped prisoners out of Yakima County

Two Kootenai County inmates housed at the Yakima County Correctional Center have escaped from custody.

The inmates are Steven Douglas Roche from Spokane and Chad Everett Tipton from Post Falls.

Roche was being held on charges of burglary and grand theft.





Steven Roche escaped from Yakima County Correctional Center

Tipton was being held on charges of assault with a firearm, aggravated battery, unlawful possession of a firearm, and resisting arrest.





Chad Tipton escaped from Yakima County Correctional Center

During a headcount at Yakima County Corrections at 4:00 a.m. on Tuesday, officers discovered that the two inmates were unaccounted for. A search led officials to find a door leading from an inside recreational yard to the outside was unsecured.

Law enforcement agencies in Yakima had an unsuccessful search of the area.

Both Roche and Tipton were moved to Yakima due to current overcrowded conditions at the Kootenai County Jail.

It is not known if Roche or Tipton are armed, but both men are considered dangerous.

Call 911 if you have any information.

© 2017 KREM-TV