Two arrested in Everett woman's death

There have been 24 homicides in the city of Winston-Salem in 2016 alone, which police say is “significantly” higher than usual. (Photo: Police line -- file photo, Custom)

A 59-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman were arrested Wednesday for the murder of an Everett woman.



The man was booked for first-degree murder and the woman was booked for first-degree rendering criminal assistance, according to a Snohomish County Sheriff's Office news release.



Detectives say the victim caught the man trying to burglarize the woman's home last Thursday. The man is suspected of killing the woman, then trying to hide her body inside the home in the 12000 block of 4th Avenue W. in Everett.



The victim's roommate noticed a smell in a bedroom, but didn't see anything in the room, according to court records.



He came back later to the persisting smell and found the body stuffed under the bed with a pillow and plastic bag, the records said.



When he found the body early Tuesday, he called police.



The Snohomish County Medical Examiner's Office has not released the victim's name or cause of death.

© 2017 KING-TV