Tukwila police search for domestic violence suspect

A high school and middle school were placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon as Tukwila officers searched for a domestic violence suspect.

Tukwila police and a Kent K9 unit were looking for the suspect near the 4400 block of S. 137th St.

Foster High and Showalter Middle School were placed on lockdown just after 1 p.m. The lockdowns were lifted before 1:30 p.m.

