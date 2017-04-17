KING
Close

Tony Reed sentenced to 14 months for helping hide bodies in Arlington case

KING 2:02 PM. PDT April 17, 2017

Tony Reed was sentenced to 14 months for helping his brother hide his neighbors’ bodies and their cars to try and cover up a double murder.

Reed’s sentence for two counts of rendering criminal assistance is significantly less than the double murder with which Reed was originally charged.

Reed’s brother, John Reed, is accused of shooting Patrick Shunn and Monique Patenaude to death in April 2016. Reed and the couple had been involved in a property dispute, according to authorities.

Tony Reed was supposed to be sentenced in August, but the sentencing was delayed, because he had agreed to testify against his brother.

When Tony Reed turned himself in to authorities, he helped police locate the bodies in Oso. His alibi proved he was not present when John Reed allegedly shot Shunn and Patenaude.

© 2017 KING-TV

Tony Reed's sentencing delayed due to brother's trial

Accused double murderer John Reed waives extradition

Arlington murder suspect John Reed captured

Tony Reed pleads guilty to helping hide bodies, cars in Arlington case

Arlington suspect's attorney hints Tony Reed may help find bodies

2 bodies found in search for missing Arlington couple

Coroner: Arlington couple shot to death

Suspect in Arlington couple's homicide returns to Washington

Detectives file inventories of evidence collected in Arlington murder case

Arlington brothers charged with 1st degree murder

Missing Arlington couple's cars had 'extensive damage'

Search underway for missing Arlington couple

