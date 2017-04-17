Tony Reed sentenced to 14 months for helping hide bodies in Arlington case

Tony Reed will plead guilty to two counts of rendering criminal assistance, for helping his brother hide the bodies of the Arlington couple and their cars. (Photo: KING)

Tony Reed was sentenced to 14 months for helping his brother hide his neighbors’ bodies and their cars to try and cover up a double murder.

Reed’s sentence for two counts of rendering criminal assistance is significantly less than the double murder with which Reed was originally charged.

Reed’s brother, John Reed, is accused of shooting Patrick Shunn and Monique Patenaude to death in April 2016. Reed and the couple had been involved in a property dispute, according to authorities.

Tony Reed was supposed to be sentenced in August, but the sentencing was delayed, because he had agreed to testify against his brother.

When Tony Reed turned himself in to authorities, he helped police locate the bodies in Oso. His alibi proved he was not present when John Reed allegedly shot Shunn and Patenaude.

