Teen fatally stabbed in West Seattle

A 15-year-old boy was fatally stabbed in West Seattle on Tuesday.

The stabbing happened about 9:15 a.m. in the southern portion of Westcrest Park.

The teen stumbled out of the woods and collapsed on a sidewalk near 6th Avenue Southwest and Southwest Cambridge Street, according to Seattle Police. He said he had been stabbed, and passerby called 911.

If anyone has information about this case, they should contact Seattle Police at 206-233-5000.

