Teen charged in Mount Vernon shooting pleads guilty to assault

The Mount Vernon house where Police Officer Mike McClaughry was shot. Photo: Chris Ingalls / KING. (Photo: KING)

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. – A 15-year-old involved with the shooting of Mount Vernon Police Officer Mike McClaughry pleaded guilty to assault Monday.

KING 5 has not been able to determine if the plea is for the McClaughry shooting or for another incident the same night.

Roberto Lopez Jr. will be sentenced as an adult for second degree assault with a deadly weapon.

McClaughry was critically injured in the shooting Dec. 15 after responding to a gang-related shooting.

Lopez was previously charged in juvenile court for attempted premeditated murder in the first degree of McClaughry and attempted murder in the second degree of Kyler Parker, who was injured in an earlier shooting.

His sentencing date has not yet been announced.

44-year-old Ernesto Lee Rivas and 16-year-old Austin Isaias Gonzalez were also charged with attempted premeditated murder of McClaughry. Gonzalez has also been charged with the attempted murder of Parker.

