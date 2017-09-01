Suspected DUI driver crashes into Federal Way police cruiser

A Federal Way police officer is OK after being the victim of a t-bone collision early Friday morning.

The officer was responding to a routine call when he was struck by a suspected impaired driver, according to department spokesperson Cathy Schrock.

The suspect drove out of the Time Out Ale House parking lot at a high-rate of speed, crashing into an officer's vehicle as he drove down 16th Avenue South, Schrock said.

The 26-year-old suspect immediately ran from his vehicle. He was arrested a short time later and will be booked for felony hit-and-run and vehicular assault.

The officer was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries. He has since been released.

© 2017 KING-TV