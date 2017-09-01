KING
Suspected DUI driver causes t-bone crash with police cruiser

Brian Price, KING 10:20 AM. PDT September 01, 2017

A Federal Way police officer is OK after being involved in a t-bone collision with a suspected DUI driver.

The officer was responding to a call around 1:45 a.m. when another vehicle pulled out of the Time Out Ale House parking lot at high speed, causing the officer to t-bone the other vehicle, said department spokesperson Cathy Schrock.

The 26-year-old suspect immediately ran from his vehicle. He was arrested a short time later and will be booked for felony hit-and-run and vehicular assault.

The officer was treated at a hospital and released.


 

