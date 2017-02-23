Suspected DUI crash leaves two injured in Bellevue

A head-on crash involving a DUI suspect in Bellevue, Wash., Feb. 23, 2017. (Credit: Bellevue PD) (Photo: Pittman, Travis)

BELLEVUE, Wash.-- Two people were taken to the hospital after a head-on crash involving a suspected drunk driver Thursday morning.

It happened before 1 a.m. on 148th Avenue NE between Main Street and NE 8th Street.

Bellevue Police say the suspected DUI driver was taken to Harborview Medical Center. The driver of the other car was taken to Overlake Medical Center. Their conditions were not immediately known.

Copyright 2017 KING