Suspect wanted after man set on fire in Fremont

Christopher Burrus (Photo: Seattle police)

Seattle police are searching for a man they say set another person on fire Tuesday in Fremont.

Detectives said they believe 31-year-old Christopher Burrus doused the 39-year-old victim with an accelerant before setting him on fire on Leary Way NW around 7 p.m.

A passerby called 911 when he spotted the man on fire. He was able to put out the flames while waiting for medics to arrive.

The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

If you know where police can find Burrus, please call 911 and do not approach him.

Detectives are asking you to call the homicide/assault tip line at (206)233-5000 if you have any information regarding this case.

