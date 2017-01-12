Suspect sketch released in fatal purse snatching

Seattle Police Department

SEATTLE -- Police released a sketch Thursday of a suspect wanted in a fatal purse snatching in December.

A suspect approached My-Linh Nguyen while she was walking home in South Seattle. As he attempted to steal her purse, she put up a fight. The suspect shot and killed her, and then fled the scene.

The sketch of the suspect shows a man wearing a Seahawks beanie.

Police also released photos Thursday of a vehicle they believe may have been used by the suspect during the crime.

If you have any information, please contact the Seattle Police Department Homicide tip line at (206)233-5000.

