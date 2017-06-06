Bank robbery suspect shot and killed by officers in Vancouver

Scene where a bank robbery suspect was shot by Vancouver police on Tuesday, June 6, 2017. (Photo: Jane Lundberg)

VANCOUVER, Wash. -- An armed bank robbery suspect was shot and killed by police on Tuesday afternoon in east Vancouver, officials said.

No officers were injured in the exchange of gunfire with the suspect.

The shooting occurred near Northeast 73rd Street and Northeast 182nd Avenue. The incident began at about 2:30 p.m. as a bank robbery at IQ Credit Union at 15705 NE Fourth Plain Boulevard.

Bank robbery suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in Clark Co. pic.twitter.com/RihX2v8UwQ — Mike Benner (@MikeBennerKGW) June 6, 2017

The suspect wore a ski mask and was armed with what appeared to be a rifle.

The IQ Credit Union in Vancouver, surrounded in yellow crime tape. (Photo: Mike Benner, KGW)

The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money from the credit union and got into a getaway car. In a short pursuit, the suspect left the initial getaway car behind and took another vehicle before the exchange of gunfire.

© 2017 KGW-TV