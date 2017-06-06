Bank robbery suspect shot and killed by officers in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. -- An armed bank robbery suspect was shot and killed by police on Tuesday afternoon in east Vancouver, officials said.
No officers were injured in the exchange of gunfire with the suspect.
The shooting occurred near Northeast 73rd Street and Northeast 182nd Avenue. The incident began at about 2:30 p.m. as a bank robbery at IQ Credit Union at 15705 NE Fourth Plain Boulevard.
The suspect wore a ski mask and was armed with what appeared to be a rifle.
The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money from the credit union and got into a getaway car. In a short pursuit, the suspect left the initial getaway car behind and took another vehicle before the exchange of gunfire.
