The suspect in a surveillance image from police. (Photo: Portland police, KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. – Portland police are looking for a man accused of stealing TriMet stabbing victim Rick Best’s wedding ring and backpack after the attack.

Police released surveillance photos and video of the suspect. He is described as a white man with a blonde mullet wearing a black Jordan cap, a black T-shirt with an image of Marilyn Monroe and an American flag, black shorts and black shoes. Watch the surveillance video

The suspect was seen carrying Best’s black backpack in his right hand and another backpack in his left hand leaving the scene after the May 26 stabbing.

Police say the backpack contains items that are personal and important to the Best family.

Anyone who can identify this suspect or the whereabouts of the backpack and ring is asked to contact Detective Mitch Hergert at mitch.hergert@portlandoregon.gov.

