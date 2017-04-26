A deputy from the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office. (Photo: KING)

Two men who went shooting in rural Snohomish home last weekend were arrested after stray bullets hit the nearby home of a Washington state trooper.

The Everett Herald reports the shooters were practicing a quarter-mile from the trooper's home. The trooper was in his kitchen when he heard a noise and saw a bullet damage his wall. Another stray bullet hit his roof's gutter. The trooper called 911 and sheriff's deputies helped him and his family leave the home.

The suspects, 41 and 55, were on personal property when the incident occurred, said Shari Ireton, a spokeswoman for the Snohomish County Sherriff's Office.

The men were eventually arrested and are under investigation for malicious mischief and reckless endangerment, both misdemeanors.

© 2017 KING-TV