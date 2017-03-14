Stanwood police searching for gas station robbers

Stanwood police are searching for two armed robbers who demanded money from a gas station Tuesday morning. Photo: Stanwood Police. (Photo: Cartmill, Elise)

Stanwood police are searching for two armed robbers who demanded money from a gas station Tuesday morning.

The suspects robbed the Stanwood AM-PM in the 26000 block of 104th Drive Northwest just before 6 a.m.

Another customer was forced to the ground by the two men, who were each brandishing weapons.

The first suspect is a white male, between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-9. He wore a white hooded sweatshirt, black pants, a red/orange glove on his right hand, and a mask over the lower part of his face. He was armed with a chrome revolver.

The second suspect is a white male, between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-8. He wore a blue hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, and a full blue face mask. He was armed with a long black rifle.

If anybody has any information on the identity of these two suspects, please call the Stanwood Police Department during business hours at (425) 388-5290 or at (425) 407-3999 during non-business hours.

