SPD: Significant rise in gun violence this year in Seattle

New numbers released by the Seattle Police Department on Wednesday show a significant rise in gun violence this year.

According to the report, there have been 155 reports of shots fired so far in 2017. That’s more than any other year by this time. In 2016, there were 132 reports in the entire year.

The majority of those reports, 72 of the 155, occurred in the South Precinct.

There have been 35 confirmed shootings so far, which is eight more than in all of 2016.

“Of the 35 people shot in Seattle in 2017, 6 appear to be true innocent/unintended victims,” the report reads.

Seattle police are working with other departments in the region to solve these crimes, which they say can be difficult because many victims refuse to speak with officers.

