Che Taylor was reaching for a gun, SPD officer testifies

Seattle Police dam cam footage recorded the shooting of Che Taylor. Photo: Seattle Police. (Photo: Custom)

SEATTLE - For the first time, we are hearing from one of two Seattle Police officers who shot a black man a year ago.

Officer Michael Spaulding testified today at an inquest into the killing of Che Taylor, during a drug surveillance operation in the Wedgwood neighborhood.

Spaulding took jurors through a day back February 2016, when a group of Seattle police officers from the north precinct were surveilling a known drug house.

Spaulding was in an unmarked vehicle with Officer Scott Miller when they spotted Taylor, a known felon outside the home. He said Miller suddenly became excited and started revealing markers on his jacket that identified him as a police officer.

Spaulding recounted what Miller said.



“Did you see that?”

“He had a gun on his hip.”

As a convicted felon, it was illegal for Taylor to be in possession of a handgun.



With backup officers arriving to help arrest Taylor, Spaulding and Miller moved in with their guns drawn.

In-car video shows them screaming commands at Taylor to put up his hands and get on the ground. Taylor initially put his hands up then ducked down behind the white sedan.



Spaulding testified Taylor initially said “OK, OK, OK,” but then his right arm movement appeared to show he was reaching for his gun.

“At that point, I fired my rifle,” said Spaulding.

Attorneys for the officers showed the jurors a gun that was later recovered from the floor near that passenger side door. It was a gun that two SPD officers say gave them little choice.

“He was a violent felon, he was armed with a handgun, and we needed to do our job,” he said.

Officer Scott Miller is expected to testify Monday. Attorneys for Taylor’s family will get to conduct cross-examination as well.

