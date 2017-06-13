South Seattle College placed on lockdown after pursuit

South Seattle College was placed on lockdown Tuesday morning following a police pursuit. Students and staff were being told to shelter in place.
The King County Sheriff's Office says there was a deputy involved in a pursuit. The suspect crashed near South Seattle College and took off on foot. The suspect was later apprehended.
The lockdown began around 6:30 a.m. The suspect was captured before 8 a.m.
More information as we get it.
