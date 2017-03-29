South Everett woman assaulted and robbed

A woman in south Everett was assaulted and her home robbed by two men Wednesday morning.

The two suspects break down a door in the bedroom, and then the homeowner can be heard screaming in surveillance footage as the suspects rip off jewelry that she was wearing.

The suspects remain unidentified and at-large. If you know their identity or have any information about this incident please call Detective Geoghagan of the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office at 425-388-5258.

