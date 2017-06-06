Sketch of Seattle sexual assault suspect released

SPD is looking for this man in relation to a sexual assault case. (Photo: Seattle Police Department)

Seattle police are asking the public's help in the search for a man who sexually assaulted a woman late last month in the Ravenna neighborhood. Police have released a sketch and are asking anyone who recognizes him to contact them.

Police say the man followed a woman into an alley on Ravenna Avenue and Northeast 51st Street May 26 and sexually assaulted her. The suspect was reportedly scared off by a passing vehicle.

The man is described as white, in his 60s, around 6 feet tall, and with a stocky build. He also is said to be balding on the top of his head and have red cheeks, a beard and mustache, and hairy forearms.

If you recognize the man in the sketch, the police department asks you call detectives at (206) 685-5575 or call 911.

