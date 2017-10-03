Shots fired near Seattle's Nova High School

Gunfire was reported near a Seattle high school Tuesday morning, causing the school to briefly go into a shelter-in-place mode.

It happened at 11 a.m. at Nova High School near the Leschi neighborhood.

The Seattle Police Department says witnesses began calling 911 to report gunfire near Powell Barnett Park, about four blocks from the school. Two witnesses said they said people in two vehicles -- possibly grey sedans -- were firing shots at each other, according to police.

They said the cars continued to travel through the area, eventually headed westbound on East Cherry Street, which would have taken them past the school.

Nobody was hurt.

Seattle Police said there were reports of property damage near the high school. A school district spokesperson said there was a report that a window was broken.

