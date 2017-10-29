Two injured after shooting near WSU campus

PULLMAN, Wash.—The Pullman Police Department reported a suspect was at large Sunday morning after a shooting that happened near the WSU campus.

A press release sent by the Pullman Police Department said a 17-year-old male and 19-year-old man were injured during the shooting. Reports said they were taken to the hospital where they were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The 19-year-old was released from the hospital later Sunday morning, according the PPD press release.

PPD officials said the shooting happened early Sunday morning on Duncan Lane where officers were responding to a noise complaint.

The investigation showed that a group of people attending a party on Duncan Lane surrounded a vehicle that was trying to leave the area. The group was trying to forcibly remove someone from the vehicle when shots were fired from the vehicle, striking the victims, according the press release.

Reports said the campus community was notified of the incident.

