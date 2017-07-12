Sheriff looking for thief who bungled Parkland burglary

A burglar tries to pry open the cash register at Hard Luck Bar & Grill in Parkland on June 22, 2017. (Photo: Thomasseau, Allison, Custom)

It was just not this burglar’s day.

In a series of unfortunate events, a thief tried repeatedly to break through a window in the Hard Luck Bar & Grill in Parkland on Thursday, June 22. Once inside, he poked around, didn’t take anything, and made his exit off the roof.

“While this might not be his best burglary, it also might not be his only,” Pierce County Sheriff’s Department wrote in a Facebook post.

At first, the burglar tried to smash the bar’s window with a rock before kicking, punching, and body slamming the window.

When it broke, the burglar went straight for the bar’s pull tabs and then tried to pry open the cash register. After looking through the store room, he climbed out an air vent onto the roof and ran away.

“We actually expected to see him fall off the roof,” Pierce County Sheriff’s Department wrote.

If you recognize the thief in the footage, contact the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department on Facebook or at (253) 798-7530.

