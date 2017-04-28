Shelton home intruder, suspected of stealing guns and underwear, arrested

A Mason County man suspected of breaking into homes in the Shelton area, stealing guns and underwear as residents were sleeping, was arrested Thursday. The 22-year-old is suspected in as many as eight incidents and allegedly admitted to using social media to select his targets.

Shelton police say it started April 20 when a Shelton woman awoke to find the man in her bedroom. She woke up her boyfriend, and the intruder ran away. It was during the investigation that police discovered there had been multiple similar incidents over the past few months in Shelton and Mason County.

Two more victims said they had a similar experience two years ago and possibly knew who the intruder was. After identifying the suspect, a search of his home Thursday led to the discovery of some of the stolen items, Shelton police said. The suspect was arrested.

Police said in almost all of the cases, the suspect knew the victims through work or social media and admitted he broke into one of the homes after reading the information the victim posted on social media.

KING 5 News typically does not name suspects until they are formally charged.

© 2017 KING-TV