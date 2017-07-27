Serial burglar wanted for dozens of apartment break-ins on Eastside

A witness to one of the burglaries described the suspect to Redmond police, who later released this artist sketch of the suspect. (Photo: Redmond Police Department) (Photo: Redmond Police Department)

Redmond police are asking for the public's help in finding a burglary suspect who has targeted over 25 apartments in the city the past year.

A witness to one of the burglaries described the suspect to police, who later released an artist sketch of the suspect:

* Asian male

* Mid to late 20's

* 5'9" to 5'10" tall

* Average build

* Black hair - short and spiky, no facial hair

* Large eyes with prominent eyebrows

* Very white teeth



In addition to the Redmond burglaries, nearby law enforcement agencies have also reported similar burglaries. In those incidents, the suspect breaks into the apartments by prying a hole in the door to access the deadbolt lock. Most of the break-ins happened in the late morning or early afternoon, with the suspect taking mostly cash and jewelry.

In total, around 70 of these types of burglaries have been reported in the Eastside.

If you spot the suspect or see or hear anything suspicious, call 911. If you have information related to the suspect sketch or burglaries, contact Detective T. Jones with Redmond police at 425-556-2500.

© 2017 KING-TV