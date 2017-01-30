Teen arrested in Beaver Lake car prowl, third suspect on the loose

A man is dead after confronting a car prowler at Beaver Lake Park in Sammamish. (Photo: KING)

SEATTLE – A second person was arrested Saturday in connection to a homicide at Beaver Lake, and detectives are looking for a third individual related to the crime.

Police arrested a 17-year-old Federal Way female for identity theft and possession of stolen property in addition to a 23-year-old Renton woman, who was arrested for vehicular homicide. Investigators believe both women took part in the car prowling at Beaver Lake Park.

A 22-year-old man was walking his dog at Beaver Lake Park Wednesday when he spotted several car prowlers breaking into his car. The man confronted the prowlers, but the prowler got into another SUV and started driving at the man. The man fired shots at the SUV, but he was run over and killed.

The man was the son of a veteran Seattle Police officer, according to police.

As the SUV drove off, it was captured on video, and someone was seen on video, throwing a purse out of the car's window. A fingerprint from the purse matched the 17-year-old female suspect.

A bank card stolen from the victim's girlfriend was used an hour later at a Renton Fred Meyer. Surveillance video captured the 17-year-old female suspect and another individual using the stolen bank card.

The 17-year-old, who admitted to being a part of the car prowls and identity theft, told detectives that the 23-year-old was the driver of the SUV. As the car drove off, the 17-year-old said a bullet entered the car and broke off the 23-year-old’s right index finger.

The 23-year-old declined to provide a statement, but she had a broken fingernail, and detectives say they found her fingerprints inside the wallet of the victim's girlfriend.

The 17-year-old also identified to detectives a third person that was involved in the car prowling at Beaver Lake Park. Detectives are still looking for that third suspect.

Police following leads say they originally thought a 16-year-old Des Moines male was involved in the car prowl. However, after further investigation, police do not believe the he was at the scene of the Beaver Lake homicide.

Detectives went to a Des Moines apartment Friday to question the 16-year-old when two teenage males walked out of the apartment and pulled out handguns. Investigators say a 17-year-old male, who was not involved in the homicide or identity theft, fired his weapon at the detectives. Three deputies returned fire, striking the 17-year-old old. He later died from his injuries. The 16-year-old male was booked for weapons charges.

Police are searching for the SUV related to the Beaver Lake homicide. It is believed to be a mid 2000s Gold Infiniti mid-size SUV with 5 point chrome wheels.

If you have information about this vehicle call the King County Sheriff's Office at 206-296-3111 or 911.

