Seattle ride-share driver accused of raping passenger

Police lights.

A Seattle ride-share driver is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a Capitol Hill apartment on Sunday.

Shortly after the suspect picked up the woman in her 20s in the afternoon, he told her that her ride was canceled, and she would not be charged.

The woman told police he drove her to an apartment near the 1700 block of Summit Avenue, forced her inside the building, and raped her for several hours.

Investigators are working with the ride-share company and the woman to identify the driver.

Police urge ride-share passengers to check that the vehicle and driver match any notifications you receive from the company and to be alert if the driver tries to cancel the ride while you are in the car.

