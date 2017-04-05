Seattle man charged with murder in fatal shooting downtown

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

SEATTLE - A Washington state man has been charged with murder in the death of a 52-year-old man who was gunned down in downtown Seattle earlier this year.

The Seattle Times reports Darryl Peterson was charged with the crime Tuesday and ordered held on $1 million bail.

The victim, Patrice Pitts, died from multiple gunshot wounds after the Jan. 29 shooting.

Court documents say Pitts was looking to buy drugs when he got into an argument with the occupants of a green van and was shot by a man wearing a mask.

The suspect fled the scene and Pitts was taken to a hospital where he died.

Authorities arrested Peterson after they say he was later seen driving the green van. They also used information from a confidential informant and surveillance footage.

