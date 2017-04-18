Seattle lifeguard accused of iPhone recording in locker room

Overhead shot of a swimming pool (JULIAN STRATENSCHULTE/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: JULIAN STRATENSCHULTE, This content is subject to copyright.)

SEATTLE - A lifeguard in Seattle has been accused of setting up his cellphone to record female staff members in their locker room.



The Seattle Times reported Monday that a 19-year-old man has been accused of attempted voyeurism for his recording.



According to the report, a forensic examiner has been unable to access the man's iPhone because it is locked with a personal-identification number.



Police, however, say he confessed to recording female staff members at Ballard Pool.



Court records say an employee cleaning up the locker room found the man's phone in late February propped up and hidden in a pile of clothes.



Court records show the man has been summoned to appear in court on April 27 for arraignment.

