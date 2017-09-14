SeaTac homeowner fatally shoots burglary suspect

A homeowner fatally shot a burglary suspect Thursday morning in SeaTac. (Photo: KING)

The 35-year-old homeowner told detectives he heard a noise in the bedroom where his two toddlers were sleeping at about 11 a.m. When he went to investigate, he saw two suspects trying to break into the window.

The homeowner told detectives he fired multiple shots, and hit one of the suspects.

The other suspect fled on foot, and police could not locate him.

The King County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case make a charging decision.

