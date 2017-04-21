Russian hacker sentenced to 27 years in Seattle federal court

Keyboard. (Photo: KING)

A Russian man convicted of hacking into U.S. businesses to steal credit card data has been sentenced to 27 years in prison and ordered to pay nearly $170 million in restitution.



Roman Seleznev was sentenced Friday in federal court in Seattle.



Seleznev, the son of a member of the Russian Parliament, was first indicted in 2011 on 29 felony charges and captured in 2014 in the Maldives.



The indictment grew to 40 counts and his trial was held in August. A jury found him guilty on 38 charges, including nine counts of hacking and 10 counts of wire fraud.

