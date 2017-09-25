Minnesota mom busted for DUI with 5 kids in car

Tasha Schleicher (Photo: Olmsted County Jail)

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A Rochester mother is in jail charged with DUI with 5 of her 10 children in the car.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's office said 40-year-old Tasha Schleicher, of Rochester, was arrested after a crash Saturday afternoon. The sheriff's office said an off-duty police officer witnessed Schleicher hit a guardrail as she drove south on Highway 52 near Oronoco.

The officer said she then pulled over on the side of the road after exiting at 75th Street Northwest. The officer asked her to stay in her vehicle until a deputy arrived.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's office reported Schlicher was given a breathalyzer test and blew a .17.

Her children in the car, all under the age of 10, were put into protective custody while Schleicher was taken to jail. Charges state Schleicher has three previous DWI convictions in the past ten years, two in Wisconsin and one in Kentucky.

