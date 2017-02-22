Renton Police investigating strip mall burglary spree

Renton Police say the suspects are getting inside strip mall properties through roofs and air conditioning systems. (Photo: KING)

RENTON, Wash. -- Two days later, the footprints are still evident on the side of the Cascade Shopping Center. Dirt marks that indicate where a suspect scaled a wall, before breaking into an air conditioning system intent on stealing.

In this case, investigators said nothing was taken Monday night. But businesses like Fairwood Martial Arts still had a mess to clean up.

"They bored through, thinking there was a business they were targeting," said owner John Kay, staring at freshly covered halls in his studio's bathroom walls.

"They obviously weren't trying to get in our business," he added.

The studio is one of 11 burglars have hit in the last three weeks. Renton Police believe they are all connected.

"They're taking whatever they can get their hands on," said Commander Dave Leibman with Renton Police. "There's no reason to believe they're going to stop. They've been pretty successful so far."

Five strip malls in total have been burglarized, from sushi and pizza restaurants to cell phone stores. Some have reported theft, while others were only damaged.

Police encourage business owners to not leave cash in their registers overnight.

"You get a sick feeling in your stomach," said Kay, describing his experience. "You work had for six days a week, and someone wants to try and take it."

Copyright 2017 KING