Renton man charged with 11th DUI

Dean Karl Hermsen. Photo: Department of Corrections.

A 59-year-old Renton man was charged with his 11th driving under the influence offense Tuesday.

Dean Karl Hermsen pulled over on the southbound Interstate 5 ramp to Albro behind two Washington State Patrol troopers Friday about 2 a.m. Hermsen got out of the car and the troopers, who were investigating smoke in the area, approached him.

Hermsen admitted to drinking beer and he did not perform well on several field sobriety tests, according to charging documents.

"He was obviously impaired from alcohol," Senior Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Amy J. Freedheim wrote in charging documents. "He was not cooperative with the officers."

Hermsen’s record indicated he had 10 previous DUIs, two of which were felony DUIs.

His car is also required to have an ignition interlock device, which requires a breathalyzer test to start the vehicle. The device wasn’t present on the car he was driving.

Hermsen has been charged with felony DUI, violation of ignition interlock, and driving with a suspended/revoked license in the third degree.

Blood test results are pending from the state toxicology lab.

© 2017 KING-TV