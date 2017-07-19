Public forum held on deputy's fatal shooting of Burien man

One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Burien. (Photo: KING)

Seattle area residents and family members of Tommy Le demanded answers from King County officials during a public forum about his fatal shooting by a deputy in June.



King County Sheriff John Urquhart, County Prosecutor Dan Satterberg and County Office of Law Enforcement Oversight Director Deborah Jacobs were among those who attended the forum Wednesday evening at the Asian Counseling and Referral Service in Seattle.



The 20-year-old Le was fatally shot in Burien June 13 while responding to reports that Le was threatening people with a knife. Authorities say deputies confronted Le, who refused commands to drop what they thought was a knife. Over a week later, the sheriff's office reported Le had a pen, not a knife.



Urquhart said he would ask the FBI to take over the investigation, as Le's family has called for.

