Police in Chelan County are searching for a man who took his two children from an incident at Slide Waters, a popular amusement park in Chelan.
The Chelan County Sheriff's Office says 28-year-old Sergio I. Valdes got into an altercation at Slide Waters and fled the scene with his children—an 18-month-old and 6-month-old child.
The three haven't been seen since May 29, the sheriff's office said in a statement.
Valdes also has two outstanding felony warrants.
The sheriff's office is looking for tips at 509-663-9911.
