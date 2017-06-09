KING
Police looking for wanted father who fled with two kids

Bryce Newberry , KING 7:55 PM. PDT June 09, 2017

Police in Chelan County are searching for a man who took his two children from an incident at Slide Waters, a popular amusement park in Chelan. 

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office says 28-year-old Sergio I. Valdes got into an altercation at Slide Waters and fled the scene with his children—an 18-month-old and 6-month-old child.

The three haven't been seen since May 29, the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Valdes also has two outstanding felony warrants. 

The sheriff's office is looking for tips at 509-663-9911. 

