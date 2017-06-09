Photos: Chelan County Sheriff's Office

Police in Chelan County are searching for a man who took his two children from an incident at Slide Waters, a popular amusement park in Chelan.



The Chelan County Sheriff's Office says 28-year-old Sergio I. Valdes got into an altercation at Slide Waters and fled the scene with his children—an 18-month-old and 6-month-old child.



The three haven't been seen since May 29, the sheriff's office said in a statement.



Valdes also has two outstanding felony warrants.



The sheriff's office is looking for tips at 509-663-9911.

© 2017 KING-TV